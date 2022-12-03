Ex-Google MD forgot to pay cab driver at Delhi airport. Then this happened

A cab driver in New Delhi won the hearts of people on Twitter after a passenger – an NRI – who travelled in the taxi shared a post on Saturday about a recent incident where he walked off to catch his flight at the Delhi airport without paying the driver. In a tweet, former managing director of Twitter and Google Parminder Singh said the driver knew he and his co-passengers were not from India but was so "soft spoken" that he refused to accept money – although he was duly paid eventually.

"The soft spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay & he replied, ‘Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge’. Won’t even tell the amount. He knew we don’t live here. We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists," read a tweet shared by Singh, who is currently the chief commercial officer at Mediacorp.

The tweet instantly gained the attention of Tweeple, many of whom replied to the post saying it was unimaginable to find such humanity these days.

"Hard to believe in current times. Specially in Delhi where I struggled to explain that I paid Online several times. Once on the verge of missing my flight!! Good to know you met the one of the rare good people left on earth. Cheers," read a comment.

Another user said, "Such people inspire / teach / bring so much joy and faith in the humanity and helping us to become one more."

Meanwhile, a third user thanked Singh for sharing the story and said that people don't realise the "kind hearts" many Indians have.

"Stereotypes are so obvious in the current world. People sometimes don't appreciate the kind heart tons of Indians have..!! Thank you Parry Bhai for sharing this story," he wrote.