Exhibition on PM Modi’s achievements organised at Lucknow BJP headquarters

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:16 IST

An exhibition on the life and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been organised at BJP headquarters here at Lucknow today.

The exhibition will display the pictures of Prime Minister Modi’s journey from childhood till now.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the exhibition today. BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh and State General Secretary of UP Sunil Bansal will also be present at the inauguration ceremony.

The exhibition has been organised under the Sewa Saptah campaign run by the party to mark the birthday week of Prime Minister Modi, which is to be celebrated on September 17.

The campaign is being held across the country and different programmes related to cleanliness and social services are being organised by the party workers.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 16:14 IST