RK Bhadauria, former Indian Air Force chief, joins BJP: 'Best time of my service was under this party'

New Delhi: Former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd) and former MP from Tirupati, Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli, on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union minister Anurag Thakur induct RK Bhadauria into party (Twitter Photo)

They were inducted to the party by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union minister Anurag Thakur at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Bhadauria thanked the BJP’s leadership and said his best time as an air force serviceman was under the BJP-led government.

“I thank the party leadership for giving me this opportunity to contribute to nation-building once again. I served the IAF for more than four decades, but the best time of my service was the last eight years under the leadership of the BJP government. The tough steps taken by this government to empower and modernise our armed forces and make them self-reliant have not only given rise to a new capability in the forces but also given them a new confidence,” he said.

“The results of the self-reliant move by the government can be seen on the ground. From the point of view of security, the steps being taken by the government are very important and will take India to new heights globally”, Bhadauria added.

Velagapalli, former Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader and MP, thanked the BJP leadership and said he was greatly honoured for being admitted into the most “dynamic party he has seen in the last 50 years”.

Speaking on the occasion Union minister Anurag Thakur said that two leaders having a long track record in government service chose the BJP to contribute to the nation, asserting that the prime minister has been working for the country’s security, prosperity, and development.

He said that it was this government that fulfilled the demand for ‘One Rank, One Pension’ for the armed forces veterans, scrapped Article 370, and boosted the country’s internal security.

BJP general secretary Tawde lauded Bhadauria’s extensive service in the Indian Air Force and expressed confidence that he will now contribute actively in the political field after playing an active role in the defence forces.