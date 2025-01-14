Ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar moves to Supreme Court after Delhi HC rejects anticipatory bail

The Supreme Court will hear the case of former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar on Wednesday, after she approached the court following the denial of her anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court. IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar approached SC

Khedkar is accused for forging her documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 Union Public Service Commission test.

She allegedly took advantage of the benefits meant for the OBC and the disability categories.

Delhi HC rules ‘glaring example of fraud’

A bench, comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, shall hear the matter in Court number 8.

Her bail request was denied due to the Delhi High Court's ruling, which referred to her suspected conduct as a ‘glaring example of fraud’ against the UPSC, society, and the nation, as reported by Newsx.

The public's trust in competitive exams and their white credibility would be severely damaged if such charges were proven true, the High Court added.

Now, Khedkar approached the Supreme Court and urged the apex court to allow her an appeal against the High Court's judgment, alleging an error in the conclusions it reached. Her team of solicitors insisted that, seeing on record, the allegations leveled against her cannot be sufficient material to deny her bail.

It has been shocking to notice the heightened interest in the case owing to the stakes involved in the UPSC examination. Given that the system functions on meritocratic principles, such fraudulent practices put at stake the very purity of public service and gives rise to doubt on the scheme of things for the examination.

Puja Khedkar banned from UPSC

In July, UPSC denied Khedkar's appointment as a junior government officer and prohibited her from taking the civil services examination in future.

Two months later, Khedkar was removed by the Union administration. The former IAS officer said she is being singled out because she accused her senior of sexual harassment, and she has disputed all the claims against her.

Also Read- Puja Khedkar dismissed from IAS weeks after UPSC cancelled her selection