UPSC CDS I Result 2024: Marks of recommended candidates out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS I Result 2024 marks of recommended candidates. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 can check the marks through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS I Result 2024: Marks of recommended candidates out, direct link here

The list consists of the written test marks, SSB marks, and the final total, along with the candidates' names and date of birth.

UPSC CDS I Result 2024: How to check marks

To check the marks of recommended candidates, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS I Result 2024 marks of recommended candidates link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC CDS final result was announced on January 8, 2025. A total of 590 candidates have made it to the final list. Of these, 470 are male candidates and 120 are females who will be joining the 121st Short Service Commission Course (Men) and 35th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course which will be commencing in April, 2025.

However, the results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list.

This recruitment drive will fill up 457 posts in various courses. The registration process was started on December 20, 2023 and concluded on January 9, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.