UPSC CDS I 2024 final merit list released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check and details here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the UPSC CDS I final merit list 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Defence Services examination can check and download the merit list from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS I 2024 final merit list is out at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

Notably, a total of 590 candidates have made it to the final list. Of these, 470 are male candidates and 120 are females who will be joining the 121st Short Service Commission Course (Men) and 35th Short Service Commission Women (NonTechnical) Course which will be commencing in April, 2025.

The official notification states, “The list of 121st Short Service Commission (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course also includes the names of some of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).”

As per the UPSC, the results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The commission said, “The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter.”

It may be mentioned here that the marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days.

UPSC CDS I Final Merit List 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. On the home page, go to the ‘What’s new' section and click on the link that reads, “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 (OTA)” The PDF containing the names of qualifying candidates will open on the next window. Check your roll number and name on the PDF. Download the result PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.