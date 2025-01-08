Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC CDS I 2024 final merit list released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check and details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 08, 2025 10:25 AM IST

UPSC CDS I 2024 final merit list has been released at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link below. 

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the UPSC CDS I final merit list 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Defence Services examination can check and download the merit list from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS I 2024 final merit list is out at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.
UPSC CDS I 2024 final merit list is out at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD UPSC CDS I FINAL MERIT LIST 2024

Notably, a total of 590 candidates have made it to the final list. Of these, 470 are male candidates and 120 are females who will be joining the 121st Short Service Commission Course (Men) and 35th Short Service Commission Women (NonTechnical) Course which will be commencing in April, 2025.

Also read: BPSC exam can be cancelled if probe finds lapses: BJP minister

The official notification states, “The list of 121st Short Service Commission (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course also includes the names of some of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).”

Also read: UGC NET January 10 exam's admit card released, direct link here

As per the UPSC, the results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The commission said, “The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter.”

It may be mentioned here that the marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days.

Also read: XLRI: Placement, salary of PGP students from India’s top private B-School in last 3 years

UPSC CDS I Final Merit List 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results:

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, go to the ‘What’s new' section and click on the link that reads, “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 (OTA)”
  3. The PDF containing the names of qualifying candidates will open on the next window.
  4. Check your roll number and name on the PDF.
  5. Download the result PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On