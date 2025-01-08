BPSC exam can be cancelled if probe finds lapses: BJP minister

Amid the ongoing row over the 70th combined competitive exams of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Bihar minister and state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday said that the exam could be cancelled if the ongoing inquiry found anything fishy. Protest at Gardanibagh in Patna over the alleged leak of a question paper of the December 13 combined preliminary exam conducted by BPSC(Santosh Kumar)

“It is a different matter that the exam has been held. The inquiry is on. If irregularities are detected in the probe, the entire exam can be cancelled. The government has not said ‘no’ so far,” he told media persons.

It is the first significant statement from the government on the agitation, which threatens to escalate after the arrest and later bail to poll strategist Prashant Kishor, with Purnea MP Pappu Yadav and others giving a call for Bihar bandh on January 12. An opposition delegation comprising leaders of the RJD, Congress and the left also submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the BPSC affairs.

The statement came on a day when the Supreme Court refused to hear a petition demanding judicial intervention into the alleged irregularities in the BPSC exam and asked the petitioners to approach the High Court.

Jaiswal, however, came down heavily on the Opposition parties for politicising the students’ agitation to derive political mileage, as they were bereft of any issue.

“The opposition cannot talk about development, employment, or any other issue, as they stand exposed in the eyes of the people. So they tried to use the students’ agitation to establish themselves and, in the process, derailed the students’ stir,” he added.

Jaiswal said that the opposition leaders tried to fan the students’ movement for personal gain. “I urge the BPSC aspirants to have faith in the government and the BPSC and not get misled,” he added.

Describing Prashant Kishor as a professional dramatist, he said that such leaders had nothing to do with Bihar or the students. “He earlier worked as an advisor to political leaders, and now he wants to do politics on the strength of money power,” he added.