BPSC protest: ‘Rejected bail, accepted jail’, says Prashant Kishor on arrest

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday stated that he went to jail and refused to sign a bail order as he had not taken part in a criminal activity and the document required him to promise not to participate in any wrongdoing, reported news agency ANI. Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor waves to the crowd at the Civil Court, in Patna on Monday. (Pappi Sharma/ANI)

Kishor was arrested on Monday morning, along with other supporters, while on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)’s preliminary examination over allegations of a paper leak.

“I was taken to court and I was granted bail but, it is written in the order that I should not do any wrongdoings, so I rejected this bail order, I accepted to go to jail,” said Prashant Kishor.

He also directed allegations of mistreatment towards the Bihar police, saying, “From 5-11 am, I was made to sit in the Police vehicle and kept taking me to different places. Nobody told me where I was being taken even though I asked them multiple times.”

Kishor stated that he also refused to give consent for a medical test as he had not conducted any criminal activity. The Jan Suraaj chief claimed that the police tried to convince the doctors to do a medical test but the medics would not issue an illegal certificate.

Prashant Kishor's advocate, Y.V. Giri claimed that during the arrest the police physically lifted, pushed, punched the protesters and slapped the leader.

In a post on X, the Jan Suraaj Party said, “The police administration tried to break Prashant Kishor's fast by taking him from Gandhi Maidan to AIIMS. After failing to break the fast, the administration is trying to take Prashant Kishor to a new place. The police brutally lathicharged the crowd that had gathered to see Prashant Kishore outside AIIMS.”

Officials told an HT correspondent that Prashant Kishor had ignored directives to shift from Gardani Bagh, and continued to sit in protest despite multiple reminders.

Kishor had also announced that his party would file a petition in the high court on January 7 to address the irregularities in the BPSC examination.