Prashant Kishor arrested from hunger strike site in Patna

Former political strategist and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor and his supporters were arrested from Patna’s Gandhi Maidan early on Monday days after he began his indefinite hunger strike on January 2 demanding the cancellation of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)’s preliminary examination over allegations of a paper leak. The district administration earlier issued a notice asking the protesters to vacate the site. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor and his supporters at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Saturday. (X)

A contingent that included magistrates and personnel from over 10 police stations arrived at Gandhi Maidan around 3.45am and took Kishor away in an ambulance despite resistance from his supporters.

Officials said Kishor ignored the notice directing him to shift to Gardani Bagh. “The Gandhi Maidan police registered a second FIR [first information report] against him [Kishor] for illegal protest at Gandhi Maidan. Despite repeated reminders and requests, Kishor refused to shift his agitation. He was arrested and will be produced before court,” said Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh. He added Kishor was well.

Singh cited a Patna high court order saying that a sit-in can only be allowed at the designated place for protests at Gardani Bagh.

In a post on X, Jan Suraaj said chief minister Nitish Kumar’s police detained Kishor at 4 am. It added that he was on a five-day hunger strike against the “ruined education system and corrupt examinations”.

“Thousands of youths with him were taken to an unknown place.” Jan Suraaj condemned the police action, calling it a sign of the government’s “cowardice”.

Jan Suraj supporters said Kishor was “forcibly removed” from Gandhi Maidan and taken to All Patna’s India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in an ambulance.

A video showed police taking Kishor away amid opposition and “Vande Mataram” slogans. Kishor’s fellow protestors tried to prevent police from taking him away before they were also removed from the site.

Kishor’s supporters alleged a police officer slapped him during the scuffle. “Kishor was raising his voice for students, and this is how they treat him. This is unacceptable,” said a protestor.

Another supporter said Kishor was taken to AIIMS but refused treatment.

Kishor earlier said that his party would file a petition in the high court on January 7 over the irregularities in the BPSC examination. “I will not end my fast until the Bihar government agrees to cancel the BPSC examination. We will continue doing what we are doing. There will be no change.”