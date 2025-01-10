Menu Explore
UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 date revised due to Delhi elections, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 10, 2025 06:25 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 date have been revised. The official notice is given here. 

Union Public Service Commission has revised the UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 date. The interview dates for Civil Services exam 2024 have been revised due to Delhi Assembly elections. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 date revised due to Delhi elections
UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 date revised due to Delhi elections

The personality test that was scheduled to be held on February 5 will now be held on February 8, 2025.

The official notice reads, “Due to notification of Delhi Assembly elections on 05.02.2025, the Personality Tests of Civil Services Exam 2024 scheduled on 05.02.2025 will now be held on Saturday, the 08 Feb 2025.”

UPSC releases personality test schedule of civil services exam 2024, here's how to check

The Civil Services (Main) Examination personality test started on January 7 and will conclude on April 17, 2025. A total of 2845 candidates will appear for the interview round. The personality test will be held in two sessions—the reporting time of the morning session is 9 a.m., and the afternoon session is 1 p.m.

The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview, which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

Official Notice Here 

Candidates can download the official notice by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 date notice available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.
  • Download the file for further need.

The main examination was held on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024 in two shifts- the first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill 1056 posts in the organization. The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

