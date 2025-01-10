XAT 2025 answer key released at xatonline.in, here's how to download

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has released the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2025 answer key on the official website. Candidates can check the answer key using their login credentials like XAT ID and Date of Birth.(Pexels)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the XAT 2024 answer key can visit the official websites at xatonline.in.

About the exam:

XAT 2025 was conducted on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Candidates can check the answer key using their login credentials like XAT ID and Date of Birth.

Direct Link to download XAT 2025 answer key

Exam Pattern:

The examination comprised of two parts- Part I and 2. In Part I sections that were included are- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 had General Knowledge (GK).

Also Read: BPSC rules out 70th CCE re-exam in the entire state, says there is no basis

XAT Answer Key 2025: How to download

Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

Click on the XAT Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of XAT.

Also Read: Patna HC to hear Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party's plea for BPSC re-test on Jan 15