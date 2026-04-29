Exit polls predict NDA to retain Puducherry, but margin is not big

With the Puducherry assembly election results set to be declared on May 4, exit poll predictions on Wednesday gave an advantage to the NDA alliance over its rivals. According to the predictions by People's Pulse, the NDA alliance is likely to retain power with 15-19 seats, putting it in a strong position in the 30-member Puducherry UT assembly.

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the AINRC emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats.(ANI)

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As per the People's Pulse exit poll for the Puducherry assembly elections 2026, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) is projected to emerge as the leading party with 10–12 seats. And its NDA partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure 5–6 seats.

The DMK could win between 6–8 seats, it says. The Congress is projected to get 1–3 seats.

Smaller parties are likely to have limited impact, with LJK and Others expected to win 1–2 seats each, and AIADMK and TVK projected to secure 0–1 seat each.

According to exit poll predictions by Axis My India, the NDA is projected to secure between 16 and 20 seats. The DMK–Congress led alliance is expected to win 6 to 8 seats, while actor Vijay’s TVK could emerge with 2 to 4 seats.

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{{^usCountry}} Voting was held in Puducherry across 30 constituencies on April 9. Congress is contesting as part of an alliance with the DMK and CPI, while the All India NR Congress (AINRC), BJP and AIADMK are together. AINRC emerged as largest party in 2021 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Voting was held in Puducherry across 30 constituencies on April 9. Congress is contesting as part of an alliance with the DMK and CPI, while the All India NR Congress (AINRC), BJP and AIADMK are together. AINRC emerged as largest party in 2021 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the 2021 Puducherry assembly elections, the AINRC emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats. The DMK secured six seats, while both the BJP and Congress won six each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2021 Puducherry assembly elections, the AINRC emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats. The DMK secured six seats, while both the BJP and Congress won six each. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress had won 15 seats, followed by AINRC with 8 seats, AIADMK with 4 seats and DMK with 2 seats, with a voter turnout of 83.6 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress had won 15 seats, followed by AINRC with 8 seats, AIADMK with 4 seats and DMK with 2 seats, with a voter turnout of 83.6 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This year, Puducherry recorded a historic voter turnout of 89.87 per cent, the highest since 1964, when the first election was held after the merger of the territory with India. Officials described the turnout as unprecedented. Key candidates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, Puducherry recorded a historic voter turnout of 89.87 per cent, the highest since 1964, when the first election was held after the merger of the territory with India. Officials described the turnout as unprecedented. Key candidates {{/usCountry}}

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Among the key contests, AINRC leader and CM N Rangasamy is facing a challenge from V Vaithilingam, the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP, in the Thattanchavady constituency.

Rangasamy is also contesting from the Mangalam seat.

Home minister A Namassivayam is seeking re-election from Mannadipet, where TPR Selvam, former deputy speaker, is contesting on a Congress ticket.

A total of 294 candidates are in the fray, including 40 women candidates and 117 independents, competing across the 30-member territorial Assembly.

Polling across the Union Territory, including its enclaves such as Karaikal, remained largely peaceful. While the NDA is aiming to retain power in Puducherry, the Congress-led alliance is attempting to wrest back control.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akansha Purohit ...Read More Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills. Read Less

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