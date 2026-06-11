...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ex-Kerala CM’s daughter seeks postponement of ED questioning in CMRL PMLA case

Ex-Kerala CM’s daughter seeks postponement of ED questioning in CMRL PMLA case

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 10:04 am IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Kochi, Veena T, daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has requested the ED to postpone her questioning in connection with the CMRL money laundering case, sources said on Thursday.

Ex-Kerala CM’s daughter seeks postponement of ED questioning in CMRL PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Veena to appear before its investigation team at the agency's office in Kochi on Friday.

However, Veena recently sent an email to the ED seeking postponement of her appearance, citing health issues, sources said.

She has also informed the agency that all required documents would be submitted through her counsel shortly, they added.

ED sources said the agency would consider issuing a fresh summons with a new date for her appearance.

The ED probe pertains to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd made payments amounting to 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, an IT consultancy firm owned by Veena, without receiving any services in return.

According to the ED, another company, Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited , operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, had extended loans worth 50 lakh to Exalogic despite the company allegedly failing to make timely repayments.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kochi enforcement directorate
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Ex-Kerala CM’s daughter seeks postponement of ED questioning in CMRL PMLA case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.