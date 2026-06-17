...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena appears for questioning before ED in PMLA case

Ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena appears for questioning before ED in PMLA case

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 10:40 am IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Kochi, Veena T, daughter of former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday appeared before the ED here for questioning in connection with a money laundering case involving her now-defunct IT firm and mining company CMRL.

Ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena appears for questioning before ED in PMLA case

Veena appeared before the Enforcement Directorate close to 10.30 am following fresh summons issued to her by the agency.

A heavy police presence was there outside the ED office where Veena got out of her vehicle and walked inside.

The agency had earlier asked her to appear before its Kochi unit on June 12, but she had expressed her inability to do so, citing health reasons.

She was asked to appear before the agency along with relevant documents related to transactions involving her now-defunct IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Private Ltd.

On Tuesday, the ED had questioned the son and wife of CMRL Founder Sasidharan Kartha in connection with the case.

Prior to that, on Monday, the agency had questioned Kartha's daughter in the matter.

CMRL came under the scanner of central agencies following an Income Tax Department raid in January 2019, which allegedly detected financial irregularities, including certain expenses suspected to be fictitious and amounting to around 130 crore.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kochi pinarayi vijayan
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena appears for questioning before ED in PMLA case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.