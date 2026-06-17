Kochi, Veena T, daughter of former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday appeared before the ED here for questioning in connection with a money laundering case involving her now-defunct IT firm and mining company CMRL.

Ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena appears for questioning before ED in PMLA case

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Veena appeared before the Enforcement Directorate close to 10.30 am following fresh summons issued to her by the agency.

A heavy police presence was there outside the ED office where Veena got out of her vehicle and walked inside.

The agency had earlier asked her to appear before its Kochi unit on June 12, but she had expressed her inability to do so, citing health reasons.

She was asked to appear before the agency along with relevant documents related to transactions involving her now-defunct IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Private Ltd.

On Tuesday, the ED had questioned the son and wife of CMRL Founder Sasidharan Kartha in connection with the case.

Prior to that, on Monday, the agency had questioned Kartha's daughter in the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} The probe pertains to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd made payments amounting to ₹2.78 crore to Exalogic without receiving any services in return. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe pertains to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd made payments amounting to ₹2.78 crore to Exalogic without receiving any services in return. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the ED, another company, Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited , operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, had extended loans worth ₹50 lakh to Exalogic despite the company allegedly failing to make timely repayments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the ED, another company, Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited , operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, had extended loans worth ₹50 lakh to Exalogic despite the company allegedly failing to make timely repayments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The agency has alleged that Veena and the management of CMRL, led by Kartha, generated "proceeds of crime" through these transactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency has alleged that Veena and the management of CMRL, led by Kartha, generated "proceeds of crime" through these transactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of a prosecution complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office before a court in Ernakulam in April 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of a prosecution complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office before a court in Ernakulam in April 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SFIO is the investigation arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SFIO is the investigation arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. {{/usCountry}}

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CMRL came under the scanner of central agencies following an Income Tax Department raid in January 2019, which allegedly detected financial irregularities, including certain expenses suspected to be fictitious and amounting to around ₹130 crore.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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