Ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma may join TMC with a dozen Congress MLAs

Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma and about a dozen other Congress legislators from the northeastern hill state are likely to switch over to the Trinamool Congress soon.

Some reports suggested Sangma, who is now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, is unhappy with the Congress’ top leadership and feels cornered within the grand old party.

He had also made his displeasure clear over the appointment of Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala as the president of the party's state unit. He had also stayed away from two major party events along with MLAs, mainly from the Garo Hills region.

Sangma had earlier denied the news of his recent meeting Trinamool Congress national general secretary and party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

However, buzz over the switchovers has been gaining traction following the visit of Sushmita Dev, who too had moved on from the Congress in search of greener pastures in the Bengal ruling party, to the hill state.

If Sangma finally switches camp, several other MLAs may also desert the Congress. A report in News18 said Sangma may make a final announcement after holding talks with Trinamool leaders in Meghalaya.

The Trinamool Congress has been on a recruitment-cum-paoching spree ever since the party romped back to power in Bengal for the third straight term. Banerjee has made her national ambitions clear and several leaders, mostly from the Congress, have moved on to the Trinamool Congress in recent times. Even some BJP leaders, including former Union minister Babul Supriyo, have made the switch.

On Wednesday, former Goa chief minister and senior Congress leader was inducted into the party in Kolkata.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)