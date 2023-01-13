Ex-minister, Bihar stalwart Sharad Yadav dies aged 75

Former Union minister and once the Janata Dal (United)’s chief Sharad Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram late on Thursday, with tributes pouring in for the 75-year-old veteran politician who was regarded as an impactful orator.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son. A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

“On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19pm,” the statement said.

Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav posted on Facebook: “Papa nahi rahe (Papa is no more)”.

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav, who formed the Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 after the JD(U) decided to return to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar, had been unwell for a while, according to a person close to the family.

Also Read:Sharad Yadav: Socialist leader whose political journey saw splits and alliances

The leader merged his outfit with Lalu Yadav’s RJD in March 2020, which he said was the “first step towards a united Opposition”.

Ten-time MP – seven times in the Lok Sabha and three times in the Rajya Sabha – Yadav was regarded as a tall socialist leader. He was inspired by the philosophy of Ram Manohar Lohia and was one of the prominent faces of the JP movement. He was the first president of the JD(U) and held the post from 2003 to 2016. In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he was the Union minister holding the portfolio of civil aviation and food and civil supplies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON