Expedite genome sequencing to track Covid variants: Govt

Following Centre’s advisory on the rise in Covid cases across the country, the Karnataka health department on Monday in a circular said that the exercise of whole genome sequencing (WGS) for tracking of newer variants should be expedited to evoke timely response.

In a circular issued by health commissioner Randeep D on Monday evening, the department said mock drills should be conducted in healthcare facilities at prescribed intervals to prepare for any surge in Covid or flu cases.

The department stressed the focus on the five-fold strategy of “Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination” and asked the district officials to make sure Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB) was continued.

Whole genomic sequencing should be expedited, and samples should be sent to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS). Surveillance and testing of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) cases should be enhanced, the circular said.

“Laboratory surveillance and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases need to be enhanced. Effective monitoring of IRI/SARI cases and testing for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and Adenovirus needs to be followed up,” it said.

The circular stated that hospital authorities should ensure that patients, health workers and professionals wear masks on hospital premises.

Availability of required drugs and logistics for Influenza and Covid-19 cases, across healthcare facilities along with the availability of sufficient beds and human resources needs to be ensured, it further said.

“The state/district health authorities and BBMP health authorities need to ensure that the above-mentioned points are complied with and monitored in the larger interest of public health,” Randeep said.

The circular was issued amid spike in Covid and flu cases in the state in the last two weeks. According to the health department on Monday, there are 812 active Covid cases in Karnataka, of which 440 are from Bengaluru. On Monday, the health department said the state recorded 117 fresh Covid cases. A day before, the state reported 209 new Covid cases.

Last week, Union health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had asked Karnataka and other states to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the spread of Covid-19.

Bhushan advised states “to examine the situation of Covid-19 at the micro-level and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of the disease, duly ensuring effective compliance with various advisories issued by the ministry of health.”