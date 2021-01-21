Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was shifted to the intensive care ward of Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) on Thursday.
"She has tested positive for Covid-19 but there are no other complications. Her oxygen saturation is around 98 per cent with around 10 litres of oxygen. There is a lung infection," said Dr K Ramesh Krishna, medical superintendent at Victoria Hospital.
Soon after Sasikala was shifted to the Bowring Hospital on Thursday morning as she complained of fever and breathlessness, just seven days before her scheduled release, her health condition was reported to be stable.
“I've reliable info that Sasikala's health is stable, doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors are still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not,” her nephew and AIADMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran had told news agency ANI.
The 63-year-old former associate of late J Jayalalithaa, who also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism, was shifted to Victoria Hospital at 2.30pm.
Doctors will decide when she would be discharged, Dr Krishna said, adding that it could be as long as a week or 10 days.
The expelled leader, who is serving a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail and is set to be released on January 27, had undergone a treatment at the jail hospital some time ago. Her release will not be affected due to her health, her lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian told reporters.
