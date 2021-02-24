Expert team widens mouth of lake formed upstream Rishiganga for faster drainage
- An expert team is trying to drain out the lake to prevent another tragedy like the Chamoli flash flood.
The expert team which was sent to the lake formed upstream Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has succeeded in widening the mouth of the lake from 35 ft to around 50 ft on Wednesday, following which the lake water has started draining out at a faster speed, the State Disaster Response Force said.
The team of around 30 comprises scientists, SDRF and ITBP personnel and porters.
“In a daring effort, the team has widened the mouth of the lake in a very difficult terrain which has increased the discharge from the lake. Due to this, the chances of lake burst or Chamoli-like tragedy happening again has been averted. Our team members are still camping there to try to widen the mouth further”, SDRF Commandant Navneet Bhullar said.
"The team is also trying to increase the depth of the widened channel by about one to one and a half feet near the opening which will further speed up the discharge of water."
He also said that the special communication equipment - quick deployable antenna (QDA) - based on satellite communication has been set up at the site which is helping in communicating with the expert team in real time.
The expert team, which left for the lake area on Friday and reached there on Saturday, had analysed the lake to find out ways to drain it so that it doesn’t breach in future and lead to a tragedy like the Chamoli flash flood of February 7.
Meanwhile, the rescuers involved in the search and rescue operation in the Chamoli disaster recovered one more body on Wednesday taking the death toll to 71 with 133 still missing.
SDRF spokesperson Praveen Alok, said, "The body was found from the Alaknanda river near the disaster site in Chamoli. Meanwhile, the rescue workers have cleared slush up to a distance of about 184 metres in the 1.7km long tunnel at the NTPC hydel power project in Tapovan."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differences in Meghalaya BJP intensifies, coalition govt comes under strain
- The BJP unit has also been at loggerheads with the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) dispensation with its chief Earnest Mawrie accusing it of anomalies in governance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP cops hunt for clues into case of college girl found with burn injuries
- Shahjahanpur’s superintendent of police S Anand, SP, denied reports that the girl was burnt after a failed rape attempt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expert team widens mouth of lake formed upstream Rishiganga for faster drainage
- An expert team is trying to drain out the lake to prevent another tragedy like the Chamoli flash flood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19 fears, thousands throng Telangana’s Sammakka-Saralamma festival
- The tribal fair draws devotees not only from Telangana, but also from other states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maha, 3 other states
- The notice released by the state government stated “All passengers coming to West Bengal from the aforementioned 4 states shall mandatorily carry a covid negative RT-PCR report for such test conducted within 72 hours of flight departure.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’ Anantnag
- The police said they were ascertaining the identities and affiliation of the two terrorists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lives lost to wildlife-human conflict inadequately compensated in India: Study
- The research says the average compensation paid for human death in the country is ₹1,91,437, and the average compensation paid for injury is ₹6,185.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Railways ministry clarifies fare hike and all latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India rejects Pakistan's criticism of human rights situation in Kashmir at UNHRC
- India’s “right of reply” to the Pakistani minister’s speech was delivered by Seema Pujani, second secretary in the permanent mission to the UN.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha MLA arrested in job scam gets bail, but will remain in jail
- Despite the bail, Pradeep Panigrahy will not be released from prison as three other cases of fraud have been filed by the people of Ganjam district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's foodgrain output to rise 2% in 2020-21: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Govt has no business to be in business': PM Modi bats for privatisation
- Reiterating his government’s stance on privatisation, the Prime Minister said, “We have made it clear in the new public sector enterprise policy that government will have limited role in only four strategic sectors and all other public sector units can be privatised.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyberabad cops bust racket in Telangana after fraudulent issue of 72 passports
- Cyberabad police have arrested eight people in the passport scam, including two policemen who were responsible for verifying applications.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu IPS officer accuses colleague of sexual harassment, inquiry ordered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'TDP-sponsored': BJP on hurling of footwear at party leader during TV debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox