Experts laud govt move on vaccination of girls against cervical cancer

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2024 03:17 PM IST

Government to encourage vaccination for girls aged 9-14 to prevent cervical cancer.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sithraman on Thursday made a slew of announcements related to healthcare, including vaccination of girl children. Presenting the interim budget for the year 2024-24, Sitharaman said the government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising existing hospital infrastructure and will set up a committee to examine the matter.

India accounts for about a fifth of the global burden for cervical cancer.(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The minister also said that the government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9-14 years for the prevention of cervical cancer.

"Our Government will encourage vaccination for girls in age group of 9 to 14 years for prevention of cervical cancer," she said, without revealing the details.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the cells lining the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus (womb) that connects to the vagina. Most cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. However, not all women with HPV develop cervical cancer, and other factors like smoking, a weakened immune system, and certain genetic factors can increase the risk.

When diagnosed, cervical cancer is one of the most successfully treatable forms of cancer, as long as it is detected early and managed effectively, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO Representative to India, Dr Roderico H. Ofrin, applauded the government proposals saying initiatives to upgrade existing hospital infrastructure, harmonization of maternal and child care implementation, and introduction of HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention will further strengthen systems and healthcare services across the country.

"WHO welcomes investments in these areas and will continue to support the Government of India in achieving health for all and meeting its disease elimination goals,” he said.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta Medicity, lauded the emphasis on anganwadis, women's health, and the vaccination for young girls against cervical cancer.

“All these things are very important addition to what we have. But more importantly, offering of Ayushman coverage for Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers is a big move. I think that will go down very well and boost the morale of our frontline health workers,” he told ANI.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

