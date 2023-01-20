Experts, publishers discuss future of digital media at e4m-DNPA Awards

Digital Platforms should get a fair share of revenue from the big tech platforms, Apurva Chandra, I&B Secretary, Government of India, said while delivering a special address at the Future of Digital Media Conference, organized by the DNPA on 20th January 2023 at Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. The message was read virtually by Avinash Pandey, CEO ABP Network..

The first ever digital media conference, focused on the future of digital media in India, could not have come at a more opportune time when digital media businesses are trying to figure out business models to navigate a complex future. The Future of Digital Media Conference 2023, attempted to answer these questions.

Chandra set the tone of the event by highlighting the negative impact on the traditional news industry and further said, if it continues, it will also impact the future of journalism.

“This is a question of journalism and credible content as well,” Chandra said in his speech.

Tanmay Maheshwari, Chairman DNPA and MD, Amar Ujala while delivering the opening speech said everyone who is part of the digital media ecosystem has the responsibility to change the world.

In his impressive opening keynote, Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, shared his insights on how the future of journalism will be shaped by changes happening in the newsrooms due to technology and obsolescence of traditional skills.

Sukumar Ranganathan said journalism of the future will have to be done out of newsrooms that believe in fairness with all creators.

Puneet Jain, CEO, HT Digital, in his address remarked it is the biggest opportunity for digital media to track millions of users and news consumers.

Puneet said the question is how to figure out the right equilibrium between publishers and platforms to address the content monetization issue.

Paul Fletcher, Australian MP who spearheaded the big tech complacency legislation movement in Australia shared his insights on Australia’s Law on Technology Platforms and News Publishers.

Various panel discussions were held which deliberated on issues like Digital India and Digital Media: A Partnership for Building a Connected Nations, Digital Media and its Social Impact.

