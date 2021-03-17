IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Experts trace the political and administrative roots of the Centre-Delhi tussle
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. (HT archive)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. (HT archive)
india news

Experts trace the political and administrative roots of the Centre-Delhi tussle

Experts believe that the Centre’s move of introducing a Bill in Lok Sabha giving overarching powers over Delhi’s daily functions to L-G reflects lack of trust in the local government and there was even need for clear structures in place
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:08 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday giving overarching powers over Delhi’s daily functions to the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G) even though the capital city has an elected government – ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – in place.

While Delhi is not an exception in terms of having a federal government exercise a range of powers in the national capital, and its state government has, over the past three decades, enjoyed more power than its counterparts elsewhere, experts believe that the Centre’s move reflects lack of trust in the local government and there was even need for clear structures in place. The national capital is currently mired in administrative overlapping and contested jurisdictions.

Partha Mukhopadhyay, a senior fellow with the Centre for Policy Research, said: “Having a powerful local government in a national capital is not incompatible with national interest. It is a question of political culture. In Washington DC and Australian Capital Territory of Canberra, sub-national powers are indeed curtailed. But there are clear structures in place… What Delhi needs is more clarity. Its chief minister is a visible leader. It comes down to whether the national government and political parties have the maturity to be comfortable with federalism generally, and with strong local leadership in the national capital, in particular.”

Niranjan Sahoo, a senior fellow with ORF’s governance and politics initiative, said: “A survey of major national capitals which I undertook shows that an overwhelming majority of national governments have serious reservations even on granting autonomy, let alone statehood for capital cities. Given that national capitals house critical infrastructure such as parliament, presidential estates, defence and foreign missions, most governments maintain strategic control over the city’s critical services like land and public order. The uncomfortable truth is that central governments lack complete trust in the ability of city governments.”

Washington DC has a municipal corporation whose powers are curtailed by the federal government, which can overturn local laws and even approves the local budget. Canberra is run by an assembly which doubles up as a local executive but cannot make laws on subjects that include establishment of courts, police services and securities industry.

Delhi has a 70-member assembly whose members are elected by the residents of the city. The political party with majority in the assembly forms the local government. Similarly, there are civic agencies which are independent of the city government. They include the three municipal corporations in the city in which leaders are elected through separate elections, a cantonment board and a municipal council that is in charge of the central area that houses the Parliament and Union government offices.

However, the Union government appoints a lieutenant governor (L-G), who is considered the administrator of Delhi and whose office has under its jurisdiction crucial subjects such as police, land and public order. Such special status was granted to Delhi under a constitutional amendment in 1991. Laws cleared by the Delhi assembly are routed to the President for his assent through the office of the L-G. Subjects under the city government’s jurisdiction include education, health care, fire services, public buses, water supply, electricity and social welfare.

However, accommodating such multiplicity of governing agencies for the national capital becomes difficult in day-to-day governance and has often led to frictions between the elected government in Delhi and the Union government which intervenes through the L-G – especially at times when two opposing political parties are in charge of the two governments. The current scenario is one such phase and, according to experts, have witnessed the worst of such frictions.

The BJP today controls most Indian states but in the national capital’s assembly, its presence is limited to a mere eight out of 70 legislators. The AAP government in Delhi has had a long history of power tussle with the Centre now. If put into a timeline, it would be prominently marked by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation in 2014 after failing to clear the Jan Lokpal Bill, major fights over appointments and transfers of bureaucrats, conflicts over getting files cleared by the L-G, which led to obstructions in launch of several flagship projects that include Mohalla Clinics, doorstep delivery of ration and CCTV in public places, and more.

Praveen Rai, a political analyst with the Centre for Study of Developing Societies, said: “The power tussle between the Central and Delhi government has been a recurring feature and will continue unabated till it becomes a full state. But it seems like a distant reality, as AAP does not have the required numbers in the Parliament to pass a bill for Delhi’s full statehood. On the other hand, the BJP, like other national governments in the world, is not likely to relinquish its political supremacy over the national capital. The incessant frictions in the power sharing structure between the Central and state government is not only disruptive, but also slows down the development story of Delhi.”

Sahoo said, “While there is no harm in aspiring for statehood, a long history of flip-flops by governments of every hue at the Centre suggests that it is like chasing a chimera. With overlapping and contested jurisdictions, it is imperative to institutionalise dispute resolution as has been adopted by national capitals around the world.”

In 2018, the Supreme Court’s intervention brought some clarity and helped reduce the power tussle. In a judgment, the top court said that the L-G is bound by the aid and advice of the elected government in Delhi except for matters pertaining to land, police and public order. While the AAP asserts that the new Bill of the central government essentially overturns the Supreme Court judgment, the BJP claims it is aimed at bringing more clarity in Delhi’s administration.

“If the current Bill is enacted, Delhi’s legislature will be made clearly subordinate to the Lieutenant Governor – a feature already frowned upon by the Supreme Court. This kind of second-guessing makes the democratic system irrelevant. Perhaps the Union Territory with Legislature is an oxymoron-like concept and it is time to end the charade,” said Mukhopadhyay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirunelveli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at St. Xavier's College during his election campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI02_28_2021_000098A)(PTI)
Tirunelveli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at St. Xavier's College during his election campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI02_28_2021_000098A)(PTI)
india news

Expect social turbulence if BJP pushes through farm laws, says Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Terming the legislations as "extremely destructive", Gandhi said, "I feel, BJP will not have the power to push the farm bills through and if they do, we are going to head into some serious social turbulence."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. (File photo)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. (File photo)
india news

34 top officials transferred in major reshuffle in J&K

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Officials aware of the matter said another major reshuffle was on the cards in the police department and many officers were expected to be transferred
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel check vehicles at CA Road during a week-long lockdown declared in Nagpur on March 15. (HT photo)
Police personnel check vehicles at CA Road during a week-long lockdown declared in Nagpur on March 15. (HT photo)
india news

Covid-19: Highest single-day spike in cases in Maharastra since Sept

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:19 PM IST
State government begins measures to contain the spread of the virus as Maharashtra witnesses a second wave; Tuesday saw the highest single-day spike in 167 days with 17,864 fresh cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, Sep 29 (ANI): BSP Chief Mayawati addresses during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, Sep 29 (ANI): BSP Chief Mayawati addresses during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

Mayawati welcomes PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to convene CMs meet on Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Mayawati recently announced that her party will contest 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on its own, ending speculations of a possible tie-up with the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke and dust rise near buildings from air strikes launched by Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa, Yemen March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah(REUTERS)
Smoke and dust rise near buildings from air strikes launched by Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa, Yemen March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah(REUTERS)
india news

India concerned with escalation in hostilities in Yemen

PTI, United Natons
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:44 AM IST
India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador also condemned the drone and missile attacks launched by Ansarallah into Saudi Arabia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal at a meeting in 2020. (HT archive)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal at a meeting in 2020. (HT archive)
india news

As power tussle intensifies over Delhi, here’s how world capitals operate

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:35 AM IST
The BJP-led central government introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, giving overarching powers over the city’s daily functions to the Lieutenant-Governor of the Capital, who is appointed by the central government, bringing into focus the complicated structure of governance in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. (PTI)
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from March 8 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
READ FULL STORY
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. (HT archive)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. (HT archive)
india news

Experts trace the political and administrative roots of the Centre-Delhi tussle

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Experts believe that the Centre’s move of introducing a Bill in Lok Sabha giving overarching powers over Delhi’s daily functions to L-G reflects lack of trust in the local government and there was even need for clear structures in place
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi remembered the minister's contributions to community service.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
PM Modi remembered the minister's contributions to community service.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
india news

BJP leader Dilip Gandhi dies; PM Modi, other ministers pay tribute

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:23 AM IST
The minister who died at the age of 69 recently tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and was under treatment for multiple ailments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during the inauguration of Orphanage Polytechnic College Edavanna at Eranad in Malappuram on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during the inauguration of Orphanage Polytechnic College Edavanna at Eranad in Malappuram on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
india news

'Saddam, Gaddafi used to win elections too', says Rahul Gandhi

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi further said, "Bharatiya Janata Party MPs in Parliament tell me that they cannot have an open discussion. They say they are told what to say."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Don’t make child a pawn to settle scores: SC to couple seeking divorce

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The bench passed the decree of divorce after noting that the marriage between the couple had “irretrievably broken down” and both of them had sought dissolution of their marriage by mutual consent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to participate in three "epochal" events.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to participate in three "epochal" events.(PTI)
india news

'Champion of human rights': PM Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:47 AM IST
The Prime Minister also said that he will be honoured to participate in the celebrations of birth centenary of Rahman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is manufacturing two vaccines; Bharat Biotech's Covaxin (in picture), and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield. (File photo)
India is manufacturing two vaccines; Bharat Biotech's Covaxin (in picture), and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield. (File photo)
india news

Covid-19: India has supplied about 60 million vaccine doses to other countries

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Since India is manufacturing a couple of Covid-19 vaccines locally, the ministry of external affairs has received requests from various foreign countries for their supply. The vaccines have been supplied to close to 70 countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead on Wednesday(HT File)
Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead on Wednesday(HT File)
india news

Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal, found dead at Delhi residence

Reported by Shiv Sunny | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Sharma was a two-time MP from Mandi district. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019, respectively
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olive Ridley turtles nesting their eggs at the Rushikulya river mouth beach in Ganjam district of Odisha. (File PTI Photo)
Olive Ridley turtles nesting their eggs at the Rushikulya river mouth beach in Ganjam district of Odisha. (File PTI Photo)
india news

Odisha told to enforce prohibition of fishing around turtle nesting sites

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:41 AM IST
The Orissa high court last month registered a PIL suo motu over media reports that 800 Olive Ridleys perished in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha since January this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP