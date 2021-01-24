Explained: When is National Voters Day? What’s the theme this year?

The Election Commission of India will observe the 11th National Voters Day on January 25 centred on the theme of ‘Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed.’ The event, focused on ECI’s commitment towards conducting elections safely during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held at New Delhi’s Ashok Hotel and President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief guest, will grace the occasion virtually from Rashtrapati Bhawan. Union minister for law and justice, communications and electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will be the guest of honour.

Here’s everything you need to know about National Voters Day:

Why is National Voters’ Day observed?

The day has been observed on January 25 every year since 2011 all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for the new voters.

How is NVD observed?

Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions.

Who will be awarded?

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the national awards for the year 2020-21. The national award for the Best Electoral Practices will be conferred on state and district level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres such as IT initiatives, security management, election management during Covid-19, accessible election and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach. The national awards will also be given to important stakeholders like national icons, CSOs and media groups for their valuable contribution towards voters’ awareness.

What’s new this year?

The President will also launch ECI’s Web Radio:‘Hello Voters.’ This digital radio service will stream voter awareness programmes. It will be accessible through a link on the Election Commission of India's website. The programming style of Radio Hello Voters has been envisaged to match that of popular FM radio services. It will provide information and education on electoral processes through songs, drama, discussions, sports, stories of elections etc. in Hindi, English and regional languages from all over the country.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters. e-EPIC, a digital version of the Elector Photo Identity Card can be accessed through the Voter Helpline App and websites https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ and https://www.nvsp.in/. Prasad will also release three publications of the Election Commission during the event. Copies of these documents will be presented to the President.