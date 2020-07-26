Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19

india

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 08:12 IST

The Mahajobs portal launched by the Maharashtra government has seen lakhs of registrations in the last few weeks. In fact, reports claim that around 2.5 lakh people have registered on the portal. The government officials, however, have told state media outlets that there are issues with the submissions made by the people and they need to apply again.

Here are the key things to know about the portal launched by the Maharashtra government:

• The Mahajobs Portal was launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in July 6, aiming at making local manpower and employment opportunities available to companies and workers respectively.

• The portal will help in the recruitment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled employees.

• Those who will register at the job portal are required to submit domicile certificate, which has been made mandatory by the state government.

• It is a joint venture between the Department of Industries, Department of Labour and Skill Development-Entrepreneurship of the government of Maharashtra to connect job seekers with entrepreneurs.

• According to the description available on the portal, it has been created to meet the manpower needs of the companies which have been facing the challenge of skill gap due to mass migration triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

• It seeks to create a permanent system of skilled manpower for industries in Maharashtra to get suitable local workers.

• Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had said that the state is facing a huge challenge of skill gap due to the migration of the workers. Maharashtra’s Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Nawab Malik had said that the state government looks forward to employing locally available skilled workforce with industry on an urgent basis.

• The state government is also orienting the industrial training institutes (ITIs) towards emergent sectors such as solar energy, drones and electric vehicles for long-term intervention.

• Maharashtra is also working on the Maharashtra Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (MAPS)) on the lines of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and programmes that can impart special ‘agri-based skill training centres’ for enabling the rural and tribal youth to reinvent and earn through the traditional skilling interventions.