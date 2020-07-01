e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Explosion in e-rickshaw kills driver, damages houses in Bengal town

Explosion in e-rickshaw kills driver, damages houses in Bengal town

It was not clear during preliminary investigation whether the driver was carrying explosives or whether the battery, which powers e-vehicles, exploded.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 20:48 IST
Sreyasi Pal | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Sreyasi Pal | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Berhampore
Malda superintendent of police Alok Rajoria rushed to the spot with senior officers and CID’s bomb disposal unit. The CID team collected samples.
Malda superintendent of police Alok Rajoria rushed to the spot with senior officers and CID’s bomb disposal unit. The CID team collected samples.(HT PHOTO.)
         

A powerful explosion in an e-rickshaw killed the driver and damaged some houses at Englishbazar town in Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday afternoon.

The explosion, which took place around 5 pm, rocked the area and shattered windowpanes and walls in several buildings. The driver’s body was ripped into pieces and the vehicle was completely destroyed. The driver could not be identified till Wednesday evening.

Local people said the vehicle was coming from the Ghorapir area in the Englishbazar municipality’s ward no 25 and was going towards Prabalpally.

It was not clear during preliminary investigation whether the driver was carrying explosives or whether the battery, which powers e-vehicles, exploded.

Malda superintendent of police Alok Rajoria rushed to the spot with senior officers and CID’s bomb disposal unit. The CID team collected samples.

“We are trying to identify the deceased. Samples have been collected from the blast site. We have started a probe,” said Rajoria.

Pratim Saha, a resident of the area, said, “The sound could be heard from a long distance. Luckily there was no one close to the vehicle. We rushed to the spot and found pieces of the driver’s body scattered all over the road.”

Saiful Alam, another local resident, said, “We have never seen an e-rickshaw blowing up like this. We saw a white container in the wreckage. Probably, it contained some explosive material.”

tags
top news
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month
On tech, India was naive. It has finally woken up | Opinion
On tech, India was naive. It has finally woken up | Opinion
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In