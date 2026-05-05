High impact blast outside BSF headquarters triggers panic in Jalandhar, investigation underway

A high-impact explosion occurred in a two wheeler outside Punjab Frontier headquarters of Border Security Force (BSF) in Jalandhar on Tuesday evening. The scooter was completely gutted in the explosion. (HT photo)

The blast that occurred around 8pm triggered panic on the busiest road outside BSF headquarters in the Punjab city that connects the main city with the Amritsar-New Delhi national highway.

The reasons behind the blast are yet to be ascertained.

The impact of the explosion could be gauged from the fact that the debris of the Honda Activa scattered few meters around the crime scene, besides damaging traffic lights pole.

Jalandhar commissionerate police have cordoned off the whole area, as senior police officials along with forensic experts, dog and bomb squad reached the spot for extensive investigation.

The locals told police that they heard loud thud of the explosion generated from a two wheelers, which immediately caught fire.

Jalandhar Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the investigation has been initiated as prima facie, no foul play or evidences of use of any sort of explosives have come to fore as of now.

“We have roped in the teams of BSF, who are working with our forensic experts to know exact reason behind the blast. Forensic teams have been collecting vital evidence and samples from the spot,” CP Randhawa said.

She added that they have been questioning Gurpreet Singh, an owner of the two-wheeler. “The owner told that the mechanical service of his vehicle was due. We are verifying very minute detail in the case,” she added.

“The detailed statement regarding the reasons behind the explosion and fire will be issued once the initial investigation is over,” CP Randhawa said.

One of the police officials said the driver of the vehicles used to work for delivery company and had parked his vehicle outside the BSF headquarters.

“The driver told that he was coming back to after delivery an order in BSF headquarters when the explosion took place,” an official said.

The incident put the security agencies into tizzy as Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to visit Jalandhar during his Shukrana Yatra on Wednesday and is going to stay at his official residence in old Baradari.