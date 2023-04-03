Manipur: Five hurt in explosion in Ukhrul town

IMPHAL: Five people sustained injuriies when an explosive device went off in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Monday, police said.

Manipur bomb blast: Last month,a bomb explosion took place at the gate of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the hill town. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place when unidentified miscreants exploded an improvised bomb at Viewland in Ukhrul district headquarters, 80km north east of Imphal at around 6.30 pm, a police officer said. The blast created a small crater on the road side.

The injured mostly sustained minor injuries on their leg and back. The officer said the victims were shopkeepers and were taken to the Ukhrul district hospital where they were treated by doctors.

Two of them were referred to a hospital in Imphal for treatment. Their condition is stable, people familiar with the matter said.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

The Ukhrul district police have registered a case for necessary investigation. “We’ve registered a case and an investigation is going on,” a second officer in the hill town said on phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month,a bomb explosion took place at the gate of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the hill town.No person was hurt in that explosion..