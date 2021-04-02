'Exposed to coronavirus': Priyanka Gandhi self-isolates, drops poll rallies in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday she has been exposed to the coronavirus and will self-isolate herself after doctors' advice. Gandhi said that as a consequence, her election programs scheduled this week for Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have to be cancelled. According to news agency PTI, her decision to self-isolate came after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video message posted on her official Twitter handle, Gandhi also apologised for the cancellation of her programmes and wished luck to all the candidates that she was supposed to campaign for.

"Although I tested negative yesterday, doctors have advised that I self-isolate for a few days. Unfortunately, I have to cancel the programmes scheduled for me for the Assam campaign today and for Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala day-after-tomorrow," the Congress leader was heard saying.





हाल में कोरोना संक्रमण के संपर्क में आने के चलते मुझे अपना असम दौरा रद्द करना पड़ रहा है। मेरी कल की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है मगर डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अगले कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहूँगी। इस असुविधा के लिए मैं आप सभी से क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ। मैं कांग्रेस विजय की प्रार्थना करती हूँ pic.twitter.com/B1PlDyR8rc — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, had earlier informed that he recently came into contact with a Covid-19 positive person and had tested positive for coronavirus. Although asymptomatic, he and his wife had decided to go into self-isolation, Vadra had informed.

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi has been actively campaigning in the poll-bound states of Assam and Kerala. She has done two tours of Assam till now and her third visit was scheduled for today.

She was also slated to visit Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district tomorrow, where her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated back in 1991. Following the visit, Priyanka Gandhi was supposed to start her campaign for the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections, where the Congress is contesting on 25 assembly seats in alliance with the DMK. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.