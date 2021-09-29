Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Indira Kumari, her husband sent to jail for 5 years in funds misappropriation case
india news

Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Indira Kumari, her husband sent to jail for 5 years in funds misappropriation case

Soon after the verdict was pronounced, Kumari was rushed to a hospital as she complained of breathing trouble.
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 04:04 PM IST
(Pic for representation)(HT_PRINT)

A special court on Wednesday convicted former Tamil Nadu minister R Indira Kumari, her husband Babu and a retired IAS officer in a funds misappropriation case dating back to 1996.

The court dedicated for the trial of lawmakers sentenced the accused to five years of imprisonment, news agency ANI reported.

Soon after the verdict was pronounced, Kumari was rushed to a hospital as she complained of breathing trouble.

The accused were involved in the misuse of government funds during Kumari's tenure as social welfare minister when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was in power with the late J Jayalalithaa at the helm between 1991 and 1996. Kumari had joined the M Karunanidhi-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in 2006.

RELATED STORIES

According to the prosecution, the accused had siphoned off public money in the name of creating trusts committed towards the education sector, a report in The Times of India said, leading to the government incurring losses worth lakhs.

The chargesheet in the case was filed in 2004, but the case had been pending for over 17 years. Wednesday’s verdict was pronounced by additional sessions judge N Alicia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiadmk
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chasm between NDA allies widens as JD(U) rethinks on special status demand

Manish Sisodia presents AAP’s roadmap for Gujarat

Taliban request India for flight resumption, decision under review: Report

Cyclone Shaheen likely to form over the Arabian Sea by September 1
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP