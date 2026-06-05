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Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla arrested in NIA crackdown on pre-poll Bhangar blast case

The investigation concerns a bomb blast that occurred days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. One person was killed.

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 05:03 am IST
By Joydeep Thakur
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Former Trinamool Congress legislator Saokat Molla was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) late on Fright night in connection with a blast at Bhangar near Kolkata in March this year which killed one person.

Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla was arrested by NIA.(HT file)

This comes a day after the federal agency searched at least eight locations, including the residence and hideouts of Molla, in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas.

READ MORE | Bengal minister backs NIA action against ex-Trinamool MLA Saokat Molla

“Molla, a prime suspect and a conspirator in the case, was arrested late on Friday night. He was held from South 24 Parganas and will be produced in the court on Saturday,” said a NIA official.

On Thursday the NIA had arrested one accused in the case Sainur Molla. He had transported the dead and the injured victims in his SUV after the blast. In all four persons, including Saokat Molla, have been arrested in the case till date.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

nia kolkata tmc trinamool
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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