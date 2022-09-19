Extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez questioned for 7 hours by Delhi Police

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned on Monday for more than seven hours by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with a 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This was the second time that the actor had been summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

A video by news agency ANI showed the actor leaving the office of the EoW with her lawyer in her car. Last week, the actor was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, the person who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.

As per the investigation, Chandrashekhar had on his birthday offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant but he declined to take it. All the same, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier. The vehicle was seized, they added.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

(With PTI inputs)

