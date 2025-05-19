Extortion surges in Manipur amid lull in ethnic clashes, over 110 arrests in May

Extortion cases in Manipur’s capital, Imphal, have significantly increased amid a relative calm in the ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities. With the temporary halt in overt clashes, various armed groups, including banned underground outfits and youth organisations, have turned their focus toward illegal fundraising, targeting traders, small business owners, government employees, and even schools. Security personnel stand guard amid tensions in Kangpokpi district of Manipur. (PTI Photo)

Over two years have passed since the ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023. Despite the imposition of President’s Rule on February 13, 2024, there appears to be no comprehensive political or security solution in sight. The rise in extortion-related crimes, according to reports, indicate a deepening law and order crisis in the state.

The increase in extortion-related cases follows on from last year’s alarming rise in incidents involving bomb threats, gunfire in residential neighbourhoods, and actual explosions many of which were never reported to the police. In several cases, local women-led groups attempted to defuse the situation through peaceful protests, staging sit-ins and appealing to those responsible not to disrupt daily life with violence. However, it remains unclear whether these efforts led to resolutions or if residents complied with the demands by paying off the extortionists.

Police officers, on the condition of anonymity, confirm that the majority of the extortion cases involve cadres from proscribed underground groups. The operations of these outfits extend beyond Meitei-majority areas, affecting Kuki-dominated regions as well, particularly in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts. The fear of reprisal has forced several affluent and prominent individuals to seek refuge outside the state.

A retired senior administrative officer from Churachandpur, now living in New Delhi, shared his experience with HT under the condition of anonymity. “Though I served the Manipur government for decades, I had to leave my hometown. I could no longer bear the constant ransom demands from different armed groups. It became impossible to live a normal life.”

In 2024 alone, approximately 50 cases were registered in Imphal East and West districts related to gunfire and threats involving the planting of explosives in residential and commercial areas. In response, the Manipur Police established an Anti-Extortion Cell in October 2024 to focus on tackling the issue.

According to Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) K. Kabib’s earlier statement, more than 121 extortionists and over 215 members of underground outfits and gangs were arrested between May 3, 2023, and October 2024.

The Anti-Extortion Cell is led by the Additional Director General (Law and Order) and includes all Zonal Inspector Generals as members. Currently, 15 “crack teams” operate across the state to identify and neutralise extortion threats. These teams work around the clock to restore security and instill confidence among residents and business owners.

Despite these efforts, fear persists. Many victims avoid reporting extortion to law enforcement agencies, fearing retaliation. This hesitancy remains despite the police providing a dedicated 24/7 helpline and a toll-free number (1800-202-3326) for anonymous reporting.

A resident of Palace Compound, Imphal, expressed his frustration to HT. “We, the common people, are struggling. Maybe salaried government or private sector employees are somewhat secure, but for the rest of us, business is down across the board. On top of that, there are extortion demands. I’m scared, but I’m speaking out because we can’t survive like this anymore.”

She added, “Many of us started businesses with loans, thinking that five years of hard work would lead to stability. But now, instead of progress, we’re fighting just to keep the doors open. If we had to give money to one group that actually protected us, maybe we could live with it. But we’re getting threats from multiple groups. It’s unsustainable.” She questioned the authorities, “What is being done to stop this? Are you waiting for us to shut our businesses and leave Manipur entirely?”

Even educational institutions have not been spared. A government school headmaster said: “In the name of protecting us from Kuki-Zo attacks, some outlaw organisations are demanding monthly payments from faculty members. This has become a routine burden.”

Security forces have retaliated as well. In a violent incident on December 14, for example, Manipur police commandos shot dead a 16-year-old and arrested six others in Salungpham Maning Leikai, Thoubal district. Police stated that the deceased and the arrested individuals were members of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), and were allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Manipur police statements have detailed that several other banned outfits, including Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), and various factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), such as KCP-People’s War Group, KCP-Apunba City Meitei, KCP-Taibangnganba, KCP-Nongdrenkhomba, and KCP-Meitei Fingang Lanmi, are actively involved in extortion. The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) - Pambei faction, Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), and the Socialist Revolution Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA) have also been named.

In April, four individuals were rescued from the custody of a women’s group, Armour of Manipur (AMO), and three of its members were arrested. The group allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh from the victims in connection with an elopement-related matter.

As per Manipur Police reports, around 78 people were arrested for extortion in February 2025, and over 94 in April. In the month of May, until May 17, the number of arrests had already crossed 110. The number of arrests in connection with extortion has been reported frequently almost every day in statement issued from Manipur Police Control room.

Following the imposition of President’s Rule, security forces dismantled several bunkers along National Highway-2 in Gamgiphai, Kangpokpi district. These bunkers, manned by suspected Kuki-Zo “village volunteers,” were allegedly used as extortion checkpoints targeting transporters and commuters.

Phurailatpam Janaki, a 56-year-old resident of Imphal West, said: “Since the 2023 conflict began, many youths have gotten involved in extortion under the guise of raising donations. Now, with fighting subsiding under President’s Rule, we are seeing an increase in kidnappings for ransom, extortion from outlawed groups, and even youth and student bodies. It has become an easy way to earn money, taking advantage of the ongoing crisis.”

As extortion tightens its grip on Manipur, ordinary citizens continue to bear the brunt of lawlessness. While some seek protection, others seek escape. Given this grim backdrop, the need for a durable political and security solution remains more pressing than ever.