Extremely heavy rain likely over Gujarat, other parts of west coast

Very heavy to extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) is likely over several parts of Gujarat with a low pressure system, a remnant of cyclone Gulab, heading towards the Gujarat coast on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The well-marked low pressure area was over northwest Vidarbha on Tuesday. It is likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually during the next 24 hours and likely to emerge into northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around Thursday and there is likelihood for the system to further intensify into a depression over northeast Arabian Sea during subsequent 24 hours. IMD had earlier warned that this could also intensify into another cyclone. An update on the system will be available later today.

Another well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal persists. The associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. The east-west trough is continuing to run from north Konkan to north Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Under the influence of these systems, very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over Gujarat. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, north Madhya Maharashtra & north Konkan; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Marathwada is likely today, according to IMD.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch; while heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Gujarat on Thursday, the weather department said.