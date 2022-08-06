Extremely heavy rainfall, floods likely over west and central India till August 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over west and central India from August 7-9, with an ‘orange’ category alert also in place to avert any disaster.

The monsoon trough is active and is lying south of its normal position, and will continue to stay there over the next 4-5 days, the weather department said, adding that a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around Sunday.

A shear zone is likely to form over north Peninsular India in the mid-tropospheric levels around August 8.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Rayalaseema on Saturday and over Telangana, coastal and north interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala and Mahe till August 9 and over south interior Karnataka from August 8-9. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is over Telangana on August 8 and 9.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa till August 9.

“We are expecting extremely heavy rain and associated flooding over central India and the west coast from August 7-9. Local people and authorities should be prepared to deal with extreme rain,” RK Jenamani, senior scientist in the national weather forecasting centre at IMD, said.