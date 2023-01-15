Nepal tragedy: Embassy tweets about Indians aboard plane, helpline

With Nepal witnessing yet another horrific plane crash, condolences poured from all over on the loss of lives. A passenger plane with 72 people on board - 68 passengers and four crew members - crashed near the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Five Indians were among the foreign nationals who were travelling on the plane, initial reports suggested. Visuals from the accident site surfaced on social media shortly after and showed plumes of smoke billowing from the plane as a huge crowd gathered amid rescue operations.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted condolences. "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti (sic)," Scindia tweeted.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has issued helpline numbers as it also gave details about the crash and Indian nationals who were onboard. Five Indians have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said, news agency PTI reported. Their condition, however, is not known yet.

“Deeply saddened by crash of a plane carrying 72 passengers and crew members, including some Indians in Pokhara. We express our heartfelt condolences to families of deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy,” Ambassador of Nepal to India was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said the plane was flying from the capital city of Kathmandu to Pokhara in central Nepal. He called an emergency meeting of Council of Ministers while government authorities said they have mobilised security personnel in rescue efforts at the incident site.

Nepal Plane Crash: Follow LIVE updates here

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic Yeti Airlines crash in Pokhara this morning. We are monitoring the situation carefully. We are currently not aware of any U.S. citizens on board. Our hearts go out to the victims and families," tweeted US Embassy in Nepal.

In India, among others who condoled the deaths was Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal. "Pained to learn about the tragic plane crash in Pokhara in Nepal & the death of all passengers, including 4 Indian nationals. My deepest condolences to the families of passengers and the plane crew." he tweeted.

Nepal has witnessed many horrific crashes over years. Last year, all 22 people - including four Indians - had died when a Tara Airline plane had crashed.

