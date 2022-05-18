Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb named in 'fake CIA report', wife files complaint

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb's wife has filed a police complaint alleging that a fake report - attributed to the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) - is being circulated on social media with her husband's name included, news agency PTI said. The complaint - filed three days after Deb resigned as chief minister, ahead of assembly elections next year - was lodged at the West Agartala Police Station on Tuesday.

In her complaint Niti Deb said she had received a WhatsApp message on Monday and claimed that its content 'was absolutely false, defamatory and full of incitement'.

“…On enquiry, I found that the WhatsApp number itself is fake and probably used unauthorisedly. The contents are attributed to Central Intelligence Agency… while on initial personal enquiry, I have grave doubts that the so-called report is actually non-existent and being circulated in the name of the ex-chief minister so as to create sensation and also infringe the security and sovereignty of the nation as a result of a deep-rooted conspiracy,” she said in her complaint.

Police confirmed to PTI that a complaint had been received and a case had been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, adding an investigation is underway.

Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as the chief minister of Tripura on May 14 in a surprising turn of events, with the northeastern state set to vote in 2023. The ruling BJP is widely expected to face a strong challenge from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Deb submitted his resignation to governor Satyadeo Narain Arya at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala. He thanked the BJP central leadership for making him the chief minister and said he had wholeheartedly served the people of the state.

Manik Saha is now the chief minister of Tripura (its eleventh) and he is expected to steer the BJP to victory in the 2023 election.

(With PTI inputs)

