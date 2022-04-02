Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news
india news

Eye on 2023 polls, Rahul Gandhi to meet Telangana leaders on Monday

With Congress making efforts for the success of its membership drive, the party's Telangana unit is ahead of other southern states in enrolling new members, party sources told media.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI Photo)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 03:18 PM IST
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is going to meet senior party leaders from Telangana Congress Committee on April 4, ahead of the upcoming state elections which are due next year, news agency ANI reported.

This will be the second such meeting between the Congress Telangana leaders and Rahul Gandhi in recent days. Rahul met senior party leaders from the state at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday as well. Sources told news agency ANI that a discussion took place on the political situation in Telangana and also about digital membership in the state on Wednesday.

Telangana Congress leaders including state party chief Revanth Reddy, MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy among others will likely be present at the April 4 meet. AICC in-charge of the Telangana Manickam Tagore is also expected to attend the meeting.

With Congress making efforts for the success of its membership drive, the party's Telangana unit is ahead of other southern states in enrolling new members, party sources told ANI. The sources said around 40 lakh members had enrolled in Telangana, 34 lakh in Karnataka, 15 lakh in Maharashtra, 10 lakh in Gujarat, 10 lakh in Kerala, five lakh in Chhattisgarh, four lakh in Bihar, three lakh in Delhi and three lakh in Rajasthan.

The membership drive began on November 1 and the emphasis seems to be on digital membership to make the party better prepared for electoral challenges. The drive is expected to be completed on March 31. About 4.5 crore people have become members of Congress so far with options available for enrolling through paper and digitally, ANI reported on Wednesday citing party sources close to the matter.

The next Telangana Assembly elections are to be held in or before December 2023 to elect all 119 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

Topics
rahul gandhi telangana
