‘F for fail’: Mallikarjun Kharge shares report card on education for Modi govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday gave a review on the performance of the Narendra Modi-led central government in education sector. Referring to the recent Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), the Congress president gave an ‘F’ for decline in the number of students who are able to read textbooks. “Modi Govt's Report Card on 'Education' also earns an ‘F’ for Fail!" he said in a tweet.

He cited the ASER 2022 data which reveals that the number of class III students in government or private schools who are able to read class II textbooks has dropped from 27.3% 2018 to 20% in 2022. Similarly, number of class V students who can read class II textbooks also declined from 50.5% in 2018 to 42.8% in 2022.

Earlier, Kharge slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handing over 71,000 appointment letters to newly joined government employees, as opposed to around 30 lakh vacant positions.

"Narendra Modi ji, 30 lakh posts are vacant in government departments. The 71,000 recruitment letters that you are distributing today are only 'a drop in the ocean'. There is a process to fill the vacant posts. You had promised to give 2 Cr new jobs annually. Tell the youth- Where are the 16 Cr jobs in 8 years?" he said in a tweet.

