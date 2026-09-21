F-35 set to debut in IAF’s Tarang Shakti exercise

The US Air Force is expected to deploy its F-35 fifth-generation fighter aircraft during Tarang Shakti, IAF’s largest multilateral air combat exercise to be held in Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, officials aware of the development said on Monday.

All major IAF assets, including fighter jets such as Sukhoi-30s, Mirage-2000s will participate in the exercise. (AFP file photo)

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This is the first time the F-35 stealth fighter is taking part in an exercise in the country, the officials said. To be sure, the aircraft took part in the Aero India show in Bengaluru in 2025 and 2023.

Nine global air forces, including those of France, Germany, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have confirmed their participation in the exercise, while 30 countries will take part as observers. Other aircraft taking part in the air drills include F-16s, F-18s, Rafales and A400 military transport aircraft.

All major IAF assets, including fighter jets such as Sukhoi-30s, Mirage-2000s, and the Tejas light combat aircraft, along with transport aircraft, helicopters, special operations planes, mid-air refuellers and airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, will participate in the exercise.

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“Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 returns as India’s premier multinational air exercise, bringing global Air Forces together for high-octane joint tactical maneuvers,” the IAF wrote on X on Monday. Tarang Shakti 2026 will be held in one phase, in contrast to the maiden edition of the exercise held in 2024 in two legs—at the Sulur and Jodhpur airbases.

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The 2024 edition of the drills involved around 80 Indian and foreign aircraft. The exercise’s mission profile included beyond-visual-range combat missions, large force engagements, air mobility operations, dynamic targeting, low-light operations, and high-value aerial asset protection. The first phase involved 205 sorties by different types of aircraft, while more than 800 sorties were clocked in the second and final phase.

Last year, President Donald Trump announced that the US is paving the way for India to get the F-35 stealth fighters; however, the IAF has not received a formal proposal. India is firmly pushing ahead with an ambitious plan to develop an indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Russia has also offered to jointly produce its Su-57 stealth fighter in the country.

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Speeding up the AMCA programme is critical because China has already deployed the J-20 fifth-generation fighters, is rolling out the J-35 stealth fighters, and has tested two sixth-generation platforms designated J-36 and J-50.