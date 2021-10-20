Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fabindia, other brands which offended boycott brigade
india news

Fabindia, other brands which offended boycott brigade

Jewellery brand Tanishq last year faced backlash for its “Ekatvam” campaign that depicted an interfaith baby shower
FabIndia recently faced controversy over a collection of clothes launched for the upcoming festival season, forcing it to withdraw its advertisement. (Photo Courtesy-Fabindia Facebook page)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 06:02 PM IST
By Amitoj Singh Kalsi

Fabindia withdrew an advertisement after facing backlash over “Jashn-e-Riwaaz”, a collection of clothes for the upcoming festive season. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tejasvi Surya argued the collection was an “attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals” and that the models in the advertisement were “depicted without traditional Hindu clothes”. Several social media users also called for boycotting Fabindia. In the last few years, several other brands including Zomato, Unilever, Manyavar and Tanishq have faced similar backlash:

-- Manyavar’s ad featuring actor Alia Bhatt drew a similar backlash in September this year for hurting religious sentiments. The ad showed Bhatt, who was playing a bride, critiquing the idea of “kanyadaan” and questioning why daughters are considered “paraya dhan”. While the ad appealed to many, it also drew backlash from people who were offended and argued that Manyavar misinterpreted the Hindu tradition.

-- Jewellery brand Tanishq last year faced backlash for its “Ekatvam” campaign that depicted an interfaith baby shower. It removed the advertisement for the campaign. The brand also issued an apology for hurting “public sentiments”.

-- In 2019, Hindustan Unilever Limited faced a similar backlash for its Red Label advertisement which was themed on Ganesh Chaturthi. In the ad, the brand showed a man visiting a Ganesh idol sculptor ahead of the festival only to defer his purchase on realising that the sculptor is Muslim. However, the buyer eventually makes the purchase after having tea with the sculptor.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: Fabindia withdraws Diwali ad after row over Urdu phrase

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti asked the company to remove the ad and tweeted: “We appeal Red Label Chai and HUL News to remove ads insulting religious sentiments of Hindus and apologise to Hindu Community.”

--Surf Excel’s Holi ad “Rang Laaye Sang” based on Hindu-Muslim harmony drew flak for “hurting the sentiments” of Hindus and “portraying the festival in a bad light”.

-- Food delivery app Zomato found itself mired in controversy when netizens questioned its decision to advertise on Republic TV. Actress Swara Bhaskar tweeted, “Hey @zomatoin @zomato@deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know..”

Zomato responded to Bhaskar’s request and said, “Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this.” Zomato’s reply to Bhaskar triggered calls for the app’s boycott.

-- Food delivery app Swiggy faced backlash when it responded to a satirical tweet related to farmer protests. “Had an argument with my Bhakt friend over a farmers protest. He said that we are not dependent on farmers for food. We can always order food from Swiggy. He won,” the tweet from an anonymous handle said.

Swiggy’s official account responded by saying: “sorry, we can’t refund education.” The comment triggered trolling and backlash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Developed nations to fund solar projects through international alliance: RK Singh

YS Sharmila begins 4,000km marathon march; Telangana’s KCR is her prime target

LeT commander who allegedly shot dead a carpenter from UP killed: J&K Police

News updates from HT: Goa ex-CM Dayanand Narvekar joins AAP
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP