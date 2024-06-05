 Fact Check: Victory celebrations at Congress HQ? Old video of Rahul Gandhi meeting workers linked to LS election results | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fact Check: Victory celebrations at Congress HQ? Old video of Rahul Gandhi meeting workers linked to LS election results

ByNewschecker
Jun 05, 2024 12:38 PM IST

An old video showing Congress workers celebrating the judgement staying Rahul's conviction has been misleadingly shared to show festivities at the headquarters.

CLAIM

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi greeting the Congress workers celebrating at the party headquarters ahead of the Lok Sabha Poll results.

Rahul Gandhi (Screengrab from X post by @DineshRedBull)
Rahul Gandhi (Screengrab from X post by @DineshRedBull)

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Screengrab from X post by @DineshRedBull
Screengrab from X post by @DineshRedBull

Such posts can be seen here, here and here.

FACT

A Google lens search on the keyframes of the viral video led us to an X post by Srinivas BV, the National President of Indian Youth Congress, dated August 4, 2023. The post featured the widely circulated footage of Rahul Gandhi, and stated "Welcome Back, Leader".

Proclaiming the "victory of truth over falsehood," the official X handle of the Indian National Congress also shared the viral footage in August 2023.

Screengrab from X post by INC
Screengrab from X post by INC

What Was Congress Celebrating?

The Supreme Court stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 "Modi surname" remark defamation case on August 4, 2023, paving the way for his return to the Parliament. Celebrations erupted at the Congress party's headquarters following the apex court's judgement.

A lawsuit was filed against the Congress leader over his remarks on "Modi" surname during a rally in 2019. In March 2023, a Surat Court convicted Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, and sentenced him to two-year-imprisonment.

Following the conviction, the former Congress chief was disqualified from parliament. Gandhi then approached the Gujarat High Court against the lower court's judgement, but his plea was rejected. The Supreme Court, however, then stayed his conviction in the case.

We could thus conclude that the video showing Congress workers celebrating the Supreme Court's judgement staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction has been misleadingly shared to show festivities at the party's headquarters prior to the announcement of Lok Sabha Poll results.

Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Newschecker, and republished by HT Digital as part of the Shakti Collective.

Claim Review Claimed By Fact Check
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi greeting the Congress workers celebrating at the party headquarters ahead of the Lok Sabha Poll result Newschecker False

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Fact Check: Victory celebrations at Congress HQ? Old video of Rahul Gandhi meeting workers linked to LS election results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement