 Fact Check: Viral pic showing Asaduddin Owaisi receiving Lord Ram's painting is morphed
Monday, May 20, 2024
Fact Check: Viral pic showing Asaduddin Owaisi receiving Lord Ram's painting is morphed

ByBoom
May 20, 2024 05:23 PM IST

BOOM found that Asaduddin Owaisi, in the original image, is seen holding a portrait of BR Ambedkar.

A morphed photo of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has been shared online with a false claim that it shows him holding a painting of the Hindu deity Lord Ram.

However, in the original image, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is seen holding a portrait of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.
However, in the original image, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is seen holding a portrait of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

BOOM found that in the original image, Owaisi is seen holding a portrait of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Asaduddin Owaisi contested from the Hyderabad constituency, which voted on May 13, 2024, in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The photo is being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "When it seems that it will burst, even the best of people come in line!!".

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photo and found that Asaduddin Owaisi posted the original image from his official Facebook page on April 7, 2018.

In the original image, Owaisi is seen holding a portrait of BR Ambedkar, accompanied by several people.

Owaisi posted the photograph and wrote, "Dalits from Mochi Colony met AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi at AIMIM party headquarters Darussalam & thanked him for taking development activities in their area (Ramnaspura div Bahadurpura Constituency)."

 

Viral image and the original photograph posted by Asaduddin Owaisi in 2018.
Viral image and the original photograph posted by Asaduddin Owaisi in 2018.

Below is a comparison between the viral image and the original photograph posted by Owaisi in 2018.

Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Boom, and republished by HT Digital as part of the Shakti Collective.

Claim Review Claimed By Fact Check
Photo shows AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi holding a portrait of the Hindu deity Lord Ram. https://www.boomlive.in/fact-check/viral-photo-aimim-chief-asaduddin-owaisi-lord-ram-claim-social-media-25343 Social media users False
News / India News / Fact Check: Viral pic showing Asaduddin Owaisi receiving Lord Ram's painting is morphed

