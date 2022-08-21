Factories of education leading to human resources’ devaluation: CJI

New Delhi: Educational institutions are losing their social relevance, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said on Saturday, as he lamented “factories of education which are leading to devaluation of degrees and human resources”.

“I am witnessing the education system preferred by the present generation. I am afraid that institutions are losing their social relevance. We are witnessing mushrooming of factories of education which are leading to devaluation of degrees and human resources,” he said, while addressing the convocation ceremony at his alma mater, the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Andhra Pradesh.

During the event, the CJI also received an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters.

Calling on the youth to be “conscious change-makers”, he said: “True education should enable individuals to acknowledge the deep rooted issues prevailing in society and find appropriate solutions. Universities ought to be incubation centres of novel ideas and path-breaking research.”

He recalled his time at the university, which served as a fertile ground for various social movements in the state.

“As students, we were deeply connected to social issues and the problems of the people. Those early associations with social causes are what shaped the nation building sentiments in us,” he said, pointing out the “harsh reality” of the present times where the “focus is on classroom learning, and not on the world beyond”.

“When I attended this university nearly four decades ago, our learning was not limited to the boundaries of classes. We used to debate on ideologies, philosophy, politics and social issues under the trees or in canteens or dining halls… Our collective endeavours taught us the value of the spirit of fraternity. It kept us connected with our roots – we felt the responsibility of building an equitable society– it was through these shared experiences that we understood the nerve of the society.”

He further called for a transformation in the education system where institutes must focus on the value of social relationships and conscious citizenship.

“The need of the hour is to develop a model of education which must teach us how to face real life challenges... It should blend our historical baggage with a futuristic vision, to equip young minds with the right tools and attitudes to transform our society.”

The CJI, who will be retiring next week, exhorted the graduating students to help “build a democracy filled with vibrancy and idealism, where differences of identities and opinions are respected”.

(With PTI inputs)

