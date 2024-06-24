Factory owner among 2 dead in boiler blast in Gujarat: Police

AHMEDABAD: Two men including the factory owner were killed and two others injured in a boiler explosion at Ahmedabad’s Arihant Industrial Estate on Monday, police said. A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The dead were identified by the police as Rameshwar Patel, 50, and Pawan Kumar, 25, an employee.

A fire erupted today at Bansi Powder Coating Godown in Arihant Industrial Estate, located in the Odhav area of Ahmedabad. The blast resulted in two fatalities - the owner of the establishment and a laborer - and brought down the entire shed.

Assistant commissioner of police Krunal Desai said preliminary investigations indicated that the casualties were caused due to a boiler explosion at the Bansi Powder Coating firm’s facility. An industrial boiler is usually a closed device used to heat fluid. The blast brought down the entire shed, he said.

“The fire was soon brought under control and did not spread beyond the boiler unit. It was a small unit with a small shed of around 4-5 workers. Two persons received minor injuries, including a nearby shopkeeper whose wall got damaged due to the blast, but they were treated there and did not require hospitalization,” Desai stated.

The Odhav police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident.

The godown specialises in colouring and powder coating various equipment, typically using commercial gas cylinders in their operations. ACP Desai said there was no evidence of any blast in the gas cylinders.