 Factory owner among 2 dead in boiler blast in Gujarat: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Factory owner among 2 dead in boiler blast in Gujarat: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2024 09:56 PM IST

ACP Krunal Desai said preliminary investigations indicated that the casualties were caused due to a boiler explosion

AHMEDABAD: Two men including the factory owner were killed and two others injured in a boiler explosion at Ahmedabad’s Arihant Industrial Estate on Monday, police said.

A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The dead were identified by the police as Rameshwar Patel, 50, and Pawan Kumar, 25, an employee.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

A fire erupted today at Bansi Powder Coating Godown in Arihant Industrial Estate, located in the Odhav area of Ahmedabad. The blast resulted in two fatalities - the owner of the establishment and a laborer - and brought down the entire shed.

Assistant commissioner of police Krunal Desai said preliminary investigations indicated that the casualties were caused due to a boiler explosion at the Bansi Powder Coating firm’s facility. An industrial boiler is usually a closed device used to heat fluid. The blast brought down the entire shed, he said.

“The fire was soon brought under control and did not spread beyond the boiler unit. It was a small unit with a small shed of around 4-5 workers. Two persons received minor injuries, including a nearby shopkeeper whose wall got damaged due to the blast, but they were treated there and did not require hospitalization,” Desai stated.

The Odhav police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident.

The godown specialises in colouring and powder coating various equipment, typically using commercial gas cylinders in their operations. ACP Desai said there was no evidence of any blast in the gas cylinders.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Factory owner among 2 dead in boiler blast in Gujarat: Police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On