‘Slap in the face’: Fadnavis hails SC for slamming Rahul Gandhi in Savarkar defamation case

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday praised the Supreme Court for reprimanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on VD Savarkar. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis thanked the Supreme Court for criticising Rahul Gandhi's comments on VD Savarkar(HT_PRINT)

Fadnavis said, as quoted by PTI, “I thank the Supreme Court for delivering a slap to Rahul Gandhi. He has been insulting national icons like Savarkar. I hope Rahul Gandhi, who often speaks of the Constitution, will now abide by the SC's orders.”

Earlier today, the top court had criticised Gandhi for making “irresponsible” remarks about the Hindutva icon during a rally in Maharashtra.

The court, however, stayed criminal proceedings against Gandhi in the matter. They also warned that any further statements by the Congress leader related to the case would be taken up suo motu.

The bench of Supreme Court Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, said, “Let him not make any statement on freedom fighters without knowing any history or geography.”

Rahul Gandhi's comments on Savarkar

A case had been filed against Rahul Gandhi after he allegedly made defamatory remarks about Savarkar on November 17, 2022 during a Bharat Jodo Yatra rally in Akola district, Maharashtra.

Another complaint was filed against Gandhi by Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of the Hindutva leader, for claiming during a speech in London in 2023, that Savarkar had written about beating up a Muslim man with his friends in a book.

Satyaki Savarkar denied that any such incident had taken place or that there was any written record of the incident. He termed Rahul Gandhi's allegations as "fictitious, false, and malicious".

Rahul Gandhi invoked Savarkar's name yet again in a session of parliament in December, 2024, during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian constitution.

He quoted an alleged statement made by Savarkar, saying, “The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is that scripture which is most worshippable after Vedas for our Hindu nation and from which our ancient times have become the basis for our culture, customs, thought and practice.”

Rahul Gandhi added, after the quote, “These are the words of Savarkar. I want to ask you (ruling side), do you stand by your leader's words? Do you support your leader's words? Because when you speak in Parliament about protecting the Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar, you are abusing Savarkar, you are defaming Savarkar.”