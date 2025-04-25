‘Terrible tragedy’: Opposition backs Centre’s action on Pahalgam attack, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and vowed that the united Opposition would stand with the Centre in its efforts to take action against the perpetrators. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Srinagar, and met with the survivors of the Pahalgam terror attack.(PTI)

The Lok Sabha MP assured the victims' families of the country's full support, adding that he met an injured person and was deeply moved by the support shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “This is a terrible tragedy. I have come here to understand the situation and help. All the people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this horrific attack and have fully supported the country. I met an injured person. My condolences and affection are with those who have lost their loved ones. I want to assure everyone that the whole country stands united with them.”

He addressed the all-party parliamentary meeting which took place on Thursday and said, “Yesterday we had a meeting with the government, in which the united opposition condemned this attack and clearly said that whatever step the government wants to take, we will fully support it.”

The Congress leader, who landed in Srinagar on Friday, met survivors of the attack, as well as chief minister Omar Abdullah and lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to understand the situation on ground.

Rahul Gandhi on attacks on Kashmiri people

Calling for unity among all citizens in the country, Rahul Gandhi also urged his countrymen to not attack Kashmiri people, and to unite against the terrorists who carried out the attack.

The Congress leader said, “It is sad that some people in the rest of the country are attacking our brothers and sisters in Kashmir. It is imperative that we all stay united, stand together, fight against this barbaric attack and defeat terrorism once and for all.”

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that he had deputed his cabinet ministers to various cities across the country to ensure the safety of traders and students from Jammu and Kashmir.

“With a view to instilling a sense of security among our students and businessmen currently in other states, I have deputed my Cabinet Ministers to various cities across the country,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

“The J&K Government will stand with its people - anywhere, everywhere,” he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) reported receiving over 1,000 distress calls from students across the country, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam where 26 tourists were killed and several others were injured.

JKSA has released emergency helpline numbers and formed a dedicated team to support students and communicate with authorities.