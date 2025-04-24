What Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders said on Pahalgam all-party meeting

After attending the all-party meeting called by the Centre over the Pahalgam terror attack, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the opposition extended its full support to the government. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge speak to the media after attending the all-party meeting.(ANI)

"Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government to take any action,” Gandhi told the media after the meeting.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties condemned the dastardly attack and that efforts should be made to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"All parties condemned the attack. We said that efforts should be made to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir," said Kharge.

Union ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju attended the meeting, which was chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Security lapses discussed

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the leaders also discussed security lapses.

"Security lapses were discussed. We assured the government that all political parties will stand by the government, whatever decisions they take for the interest of the country," he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said accountability for the attack needs to be fixed.

"The entire nation is angry, sad, and the nation wants the central government to give a befitting reply to the terrorists in their language. The way they have killed innocent people, their camps should be destroyed, and action should also be taken against Pakistan…We have demanded that accountability needs to be fixed and action should be taken as to why there was a security lapse," he said.

Kiren Rijiju said the defence minister informed the leaders about the incident and the actions taken by the government.

Pahalgam attack

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. India on Wednesday imposed punitive measures against Pakistan in response to the attack, including putting in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty.

India today revoked the visas of Pakistani nationals with effect from April 27, asking them to leave the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, declaring that India will relentlessly pursue every terrorist and their supporters.

With inputs from ANI