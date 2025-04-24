Pahalgam attack: Centre orders Pakistani nationals to leave India, suspends visa services

The Central government on Thursday suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that all Pakistani nationals are required to leave India as their visas stand revoked with effect from April 27. The MEA has also advised Indians not to travel to Pakistan. Security force personnel stand guard at the site of the terror attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam.(Reuters)

"In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025," it said in the statement.

The MEA statement further said that all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave the country before the expiry of the amended visa deadline.

The government has asked all Indians in Pakistan to return immediately.

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest," it added.

Pahalgam terror attack

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

On Wednesday, India took five punitive actions against Pakistan, including putting in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the integrated check post at the Attari border and cutting down the overall strength of the high commissions.

The decisions were taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi vows action

PM Modi today vowed that India would pursue the terrorists responsible for the dastardly attack "to the end of the earth".

"Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," the Prime Minister said in Bihar.