Pahalgam attack: Pakistani nationals begin exit via Attari after Centre’s 48-hour deadline

Following the Centre's 48-hour deadline, several Pakistani nationals began returning home on Thursday via the Attari-Wagah land route in Amritsar. The departures came just a day after the government issued the directive amid heightened tensions.

In response to the deadly terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives on Tuesday, the Centre on Wednesday announced a series of strong measures.

These include the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, and the immediate closure of the Attari integrated check post, citing cross-border links to the attack.

On Thursday morning, several Pakistani families arrived at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Amritsar to return home via the Attari-Wagah land route.

A family from Karachi shared that they had travelled to Delhi to visit relatives.

“We came here (India) on April 15 and today we are returning home though we had a visa for 45 days,” PTI quoted one of the family members as saying.

When asked about the Pahalgam terror attack, the Pakistani national responded, “Whosoever has done it is completely wrong. We want mutual brotherhood and friendship between the two nations.”

Another Pakistani visitor, Mansoor, said he had arrived in India with his family on April 15 on a 90-day visa, reported PTI.

“But we are returning home today,” Mansoor said, condemning the Pahalgam attack and saying it should never have happened.

Meanwhile, some Indian nationals also arrived at the ICP on Thursday, including a family from Gujarat with valid visas to travel to Pakistan.

They planned to visit relatives in Karachi. “We got the visa two months back,” said an elderly member of the family.

However, upon learning that the Attari land-transit post had been shut, the elderly man said they were ready to return home if instructed to do so.

Meanwhile, two men from Rajasthan, who arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday evening intending to cross into Pakistan, said they were unaware of the closure of the Attari land-transit facility.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ordered the immediate closure of the integrated check-post (ICP) at Attari.

SAARC visa exemption for Pakistani nationals revoked

Those who have already crossed into Pakistan with valid documents will be allowed to return via the same route before May 1.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistani nationals will no longer be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). Those currently in India under this scheme have been given 48 hours to leave the country.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms, expressing its profound condolences to the families of the victims and extending heartfelt wishes for the swift recovery of those who were injured.

During the briefing to the CCS, officials highlighted the cross-border linkages involved in the execution of the terrorist attack, underlining the broader implications of the incident.

Meanwhile, the grieving families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones and called on the government to take resolute and uncompromising action against those responsible for the heinous crime.

The attack, which took place on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, was carried out by terrorists and stands among the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

