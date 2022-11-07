Home / India News / Fadnavis hails SC verdict on EWS reservation, promises Maratha quota soon

Fadnavis hails SC verdict on EWS reservation, promises Maratha quota soon

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 05:25 PM IST

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court upheld the central law for 10% reservation benefits to people belonging to the EWS category in a 3-2 judgment on Monday.

Fadnavis hails SC verdict on EWS reservation, promises Maratha quota soon(HT File Photo)
Fadnavis hails SC verdict on EWS reservation, promises Maratha quota soon(HT File Photo)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Fadnavis said the EWS reservation will be provided to the financially backward people who do not get covered into any caste reservations, while adding that the Maharashtra government is also “working on providing Maratha reservations in the state”.

“The Supreme Court gave a green signal to PM (Narendra) Modi's 10% EWS reservation quota, which will create new educational & employment opportunities. We are also working on providing Maratha reservations in the state. Meanwhile, eligible people of the state can avail of benefits under the 10% EWS reservation quota," Fadnavis told ANI.

Also read: In a first, loss funding to be on agenda of COP27

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court upheld the central law for 10% reservation benefits to people belonging to the EWS category in a 3-2 judgment on Monday. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said that it “does not violate the Constitution’s basic structure or equality code by taking into account economic criteria”.

“It does not also cause damage to any essential feature by exceeding the 50% ceiling for quota since the ceiling is itself flexible,” he said.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit, pronounced four separate verdicts on 40 petitions challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment promulgated by the Centre in 2019.

Also read: Driver in auto mode takes duo on horror ride

While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi, and JB Pardiwala upheld the law, Justice S Ravindra Bhat along with the CJI shot down the same in their minority view.

On September 27, the top court had reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
devendra fadnavis supreme court
devendra fadnavis supreme court

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out